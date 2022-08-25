Pikeville Elementary and Pikeville High School recently opened classes for the year, with two new staff members in place whose presence is intended to give parents and students a little peace of mind.
Paul Kimberlain, who retired from the Pikeville Police Department in 2018 with 20 years of service, is now employed as a school resource officer at Pikeville Independent Elementary School and Robert Orem, who served as an SRO in Fleming County from 2007-2016 and was with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department from 2017 until the present, has started as the school resource officer at Pikeville High School.
Pikeville Independent Superintendent David Trimble said he has been blessed to work with some fantastic SRO officers during the course of his career. The SRO program is not only great for continuing to increase safety, but also adding an additional trusted adult for students and staff, he said.
The Kentucky legislature this year passed a law which requires all schools in the commonwealth to have a school resource officer.
“When the law came into effect, it made sense to move in this direction, and in discussion with our board they supported that move as well.” Trimble said. “We have two amazing officers in these positions who are already proving our district leadership team was successful in hiring successfully.”
Kimberlain said he begins his workday at the school at about 7:15 a.m., making sure all the doors are secure and he waits for the kids to arrive at school so he can help them get to where they need to be safely.
“I am always alert”, Kimberlain said. “I am just everywhere all day long and I keep an eye on any visitors because they are supposed to have tags. I am opening up chocolate milk and keeping an eye on safety.”
Kimberlain said he is excited to just wake up and start his workday.
“I am getting to know the kids,” Kimberlain said. “I hope to build a relationship with them, and their safety is my priority. I am excited to be here and excited to get going in the mornings; they definitely keep me on my toes.”
Pikeville Independent Elementary School Principal Glenda Adkins said the new school year is off to an amazing start and Kimberlain’s presence is helping.
“We are off to an incredible start already,” Adkins said. “We are overjoyed with the placement of our new SRO here in our school. We have a lot of safety procedures in place and having Officer Kimblerlain as an added service to our students to ensure their safety is an amazing feeling. Our building is safe because he is checking cameras and always checking the entrances, making sure doors are locked and secure.”
At Pikeville High School, Principal Brandon Blackburn said Orem has made an immediate impact on the school culture.
“The positive interactions and new relationships occurring each day is evident and will have a long-lasting impact not only on our school culture but on the lives of our students,” Blackburn said. “I am truly thankful for Officer Orem’s and Officer Kimberlain’s approach to their positions and willingness to invest in our students.”