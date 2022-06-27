Students in the Pikeville Independent Schools District will soon have an increased access to mental health services at both schools.
During the Independent Schools Board of Education meeting June 21, the board approved creating districtwide psychologist and social worker positions.
Superintendent David Trimble said the two hires would be itinerant positions and would be broken down to serve grades K-12.
The positions he said, will add to the mental health services already available at Pikeville Independent.
“There will be stages to fine tune this process. It starts with the board having a good feel for who is going to fill these positions,” Trimble said. We will have a conversation about this. We understand that kids need to talk to someone, and the right person needs to be there to counsel at that moment, and we will make sure we hire the right person for the position.”
Trimble said that the ultimate goal is to be able to care for the mental health of all students. The school has extra funds and resources after COVID and Pikeville Independent is working directly with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center to continue to expand its services.
“The board just decided collectively we cannot provide too many resources and we have found that needs are different for every child and the aim is to make sure those needs are met,” he said.