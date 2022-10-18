The Kentucky Department of Education released the 2021-2022 School Report Card data on Oct. 14, and the Pikeville Independent School District performed exceptionally well.
The 2021-2022 Report Card provides data on how students performed on the state assessment test in various subjects, as well as the ACT exam. The subjects tested include: Reading, math, science, social studies and writing. The tests are broken down into three levels: Elementary school, middle school and high school. They are scored in four categories: Novice, apprentice, proficient or distinguished, with novice being the lowest and distinguished being the highest.
With 100 percent participation, Pikeville Independent Schools scored significantly higher than the state across the board in all three levels — elementary, middle and high school.
David Trimble, superintendent of Pikeville Independent Schools, said he is very proud of the students, faculty and staff.
“From elementary to our high schools, we really saw success across the board,’ Trimble said.
In elementary reading, 68 percent of Pikeville Independent students scored proficient or distinguished, compared to only 45 percent of students who reached that level statewide.
Elementary math showed similar results, with 66 percent of Pikeville Independent students scoring proficient or distinguished, while only 38 percent of students reached that level statewide.
Middle school students also saw a significant gap, where 68 percent of Pikeville Independent students scored proficient or distinguished in reading while only 43 percent of middle school students reached that same level across the state.
Middle school math had similar results, where 70 percent of Pikeville Independent students scored proficient or distinguished, compared to only 37 percent of students reaching that level statewide.
Pikeville Independent high school students saw similar results as well, not only scoring significantly higher on the state assessments, but also on the ACT exam.
The average composite ACT score for Pikeville Independent high school students was 22.1, while the average composite ACT score for high school students statewide was only 18.3.
On the reading assessment, 78 percent of Pikeville Independent high school students scored proficient or distinguished, compared to only 44 percent of high school students reaching that level statewide.
The math assessment showed similar results, with 81 percent of Pikeville Independent high school students scoring proficient or distinguished, while only 36 percent of high school students reached that level statewide.
Trimble credits this success to the students, teachers, staff and the community.
“We are super proud and appreciative of our community and how they help and support our kids,” said Trimble. “And our kids and staff did a great job.”
Shawne Wells, instructional supervisor and district assessment coordinator for Pikeville Independent Schools, agreed.
“It’s everyone working together,” said Wells.
Coming out of COVID, Wells said, teachers focused on working with the individual students while also focusing on jumping back into the standards.
Wells said that by doing that, teachers learned how to move each individual child through the standards at their own pace.
“We’re so proud of our teachers, students and parents,” said Wells. “(The teachers) have done a whole lot of work … in vertical alignment and team alignment, really focusing on how to move each and every student by focusing on the standards and on what the student needs.”
Wells credits some of the district’s success to its small size.
“Across the continuum, elementary, middle and high, they were all successful,” Wells said. “I think it’s to the credit of being a smaller district and being able to collaborate amongst our buildings; That continuum of education from kindergarten through high school allows us to know all of our students and to see their growth all the way through.”
Trimble said although the district performed exceptionally well, there are some areas that have room for improvement.
In every area, no matter where we scored, everybody is looking for ways to move forward,” he said.
According to Trimble, one area they are working to improve after viewing the Report Card data is post-secondary readiness.
Although the district already works with Millard Vocational to provide industry certifications to students, Trimble said, they are also looking for ways to expand the industry certifications they can offer their students in house.
“One of the areas we always place an emphasis on is post-secondary readiness, as we ultimately want to prepare each student for their next step,” said Trimble. “We continue to focus on areas such as increasing availability of industry certifications in our newer programs within our district and to help students know what’s available to them in educational and workforce areas.”
Trimble said they have seen great success in this area and want to continue to find ways to help students with determining paths to success and to achieve success in the future.
“Our teachers are rock stars and willing to jump on board and do the hard work,” Trimble said. “We’re just excited to expand on the hard work they’ve already done.”
Overall, Trimble said he is very pleased with the Report Card results.
“We’re proud of our kids, proud of our faculty and staff, and proud of our community,” said Trimble. “We always plan to keep working and continuing to grow and help our kids find the path to success.”
For a full breakdown of the data from each school and school district, visit, www.kyreportcard.com.