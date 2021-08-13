As the first day of school approaches, the Pikeville Independent School District has provided more information regarding the COVID-19 safety protocols that it plans to follow this upcoming year.
Superintendent David Trimble said in a public statement on Aug. 10 that he and the district’s staff plan to continue similar safety measures to the 2020-21 school year because of how those measures worked last year, and they are excited to have students learning in the classrooms this year.
“As we closed out the 2020-21 school year with all the students attending five days per week together, we proved that we could successfully keep our students safe while continuing to learn in our classrooms,” Trimble said. “This is a credit to our students who were so cooperative, our team who worked hard to promote and encourage safe choices, and to our families who were greatly supportive of the work that was necessary to meet requirements and keep our students in school. … We do know how to successfully navigate this situation with our students in the classrooms, and I am confident we will have the same success this school year.”
Gov. Andy Beshear issued a mask mandate on Aug. 10 for all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in all K-12 school buildings in the state, which was reinstated to limit the spread of the virus in schools. Following this announcement, Trimble said that masks will be required indoors throughout the Pikeville Independent School District for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
“While there will be many opinions on the mandate, I can confidently say that we will successfully implement it in our schools, just as was the case in our previous school year,” Trimble said. “Our students were awesome as following this requirement last year, and I am confident we will see the same in the coming weeks.”
Trimble also said that the schools will be cleaned thoroughly daily, as they have consistently done, and they will have cleaning schedules for high-touch surfaces throughout each day.
“We will continue to work with our students on washing hands and keeping separation to the extent necessary,” he said. “Our goal will be to keep students separated by three feet whenever possible, but just as was the case when we returned everyone last year, there will be times this will not be an option.”
Trimble said he is thankful for the continued support and cooperation of the students, staff and community as they prepare to start this upcoming year.
“We are blessed to live in an amazing community, who supports the success and wellbeing of every student in the district,” he said. “Thank you for the continued support that is evident from each of you, and the role each of you play in helping to make this an amazing district.”
The first day of school for the Pikeville Independent School District is Thursday, Aug. 19.