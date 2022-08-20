The Pikeville Independent Board meeting the board discussed and approved changes for the 2022-2023 school year during its Aug. 16 regular board meeting.
The board unanimously approved student meal prices for the Pikeville High School. New prices are set at $3.50 for lunch and $2 for breakfast. According to Superintendent David Trimble, while meals will remain free at Pikeville Elementary, the federal program which allowed the high school to provide free meals has ended, requiring the change.
The board also approved the purchase of two police vehicles from the City of Russell in the amount of $10,000.
“We are happy to add the cars to our fleet of vehicles,” Trimble said. “We felt like the asking price was really great and the board couldn’t be happier with the purchase.”
The board approved the amendment to the school calendar. Students will return to school from Christmas break on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The board shared information pertaining to the School Resource Officers (SROs) that have been placed at both the Pikeville High School and Pikeville Elementary Schools.
“Retired Pikeville Police Sgt. Paul Kimberlain serves as SRO at the elementary School and former police officer at Pike County Sheriff’s Department Robert Orem serves as SRO at the high school,” Trimble said. “They are a great addition to the schools and when we hired them. We made the right decision.”