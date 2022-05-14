Despite inflation and rising fuel costs, Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble recently said the district’s needs have not changed.
School functions in Pikeville Schools that require transportation and travel buses have not slowed, he said. “It’s important that our students experience learning in the community as well as outside the community, and that may require travel,” he said. “We always make those learning opportunities happen.”
With decreasing COVID restrictions and the end of the school year, the need for more transportation is there.
“We budget for the cost of fuel as we need to,” he said. “The rise in fuel cost is no different than what we do in the classroom and what we do in travel. Some of the travel is an extension of what they are learning in the classroom."
There has been a small increase in costs, and prices are up a little more than what Pikeville Schools would normally pay he said.
The food service department at Pikeville Schools has seen a 5-10 percent increase due to inflation and overall fuel costs.
“Students have been allowed to eat free, but students do buy extras,” he said. “Our cafeteria pays an extra cost for quality food that the kids want to eat.”
School lunches are important to students, Trimble said.
“Our food service program has seen successful growth and our directors build the menus around healthy food our kids love to eat,” he said.
Dealing with a pandemic and inflation has been no easy task, Trimble said, but added that the district and community remains committed to the students.
“I have only ever done this job through the pandemic,” he said. “We have a great staff who cares about students, and a community that loves education. Fantastic parents and local government that values education like I have never seen anywhere else.”