Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble said Feb. 17 that a substitute teacher accused of making racial comments to a student in a classroom at Pikeville High School has resigned from all positions within the district.
In a statement issued in response to questions from the News-Express, Trimble, who did not name the teacher, said the district was aware of a “situation that occurred in one of the classrooms at Pikeville High School involving a student and a substitute teacher on (Feb. 16). The school administration was informed of the incident after the school day on Feb. 16, Trimble said, and immediately informed him so an investigation could begin.”
A meeting was scheduled with the teacher, Trimble said, but the teacher resigned from all positions in the district prior to the meeting.
Also, Trimble said, he contacted the family of the student discuss the incident and the results of the incident.
“We appreciate their continued willingness to work with us throughout the situation and the understanding they have shown,” Trimble said in the statement.
Trimble said he appreciates the action by the school administrators, as well.
“We appreciate the swift action by the administration of PHS and their serious work in assuring this issue was addressed swiftly and appropriately,” Trimble said in the statement. “The Pikeville Independent School District values every student who we are given the opportunity to educate, and place great importance on ensuring that the educational environment is always a safe, inclusive and nurturing environment for students to learn. While we wish we could address all situations before they happen, this is unfortunately not always the case, but we will always take swift action when an issue occurs that is not in the best interest of our students.”