As Pikeville Independent Schools District announced it will transition to a more traditional in-person learning plan, school officials have shared how the decision was made.
Pikeville Independent Superintendent David Trimble announced on Feb. 16 that the district will be transitioning into its “green” learning schedule in the coming weeks. The “green” schedule consists of all students attending in-person classes while taking necessary precautions in the school buildings. No changes have been made to the district’s virtual learning plan.
Trimble said that district officials and staff developed their reopening plan over the course of the summer in order to shape it into the right plan for the district’s students and families.
“We planned this summer for a system that provided us with every opportunity from needing to be all-virtual to allowing our students to a more normal setting,” Trimble said. “That’s conversation that has taken place throughout the year, and our goal, obviously, was always that we have students return in what is our ‘green’ model, with the option to have an all-virtual setting as well for families who thought that was best.”
Trimble said that they have decided to add more days of being in-person in the coming weeks because of Pike County’s declining infection rates and because of the ongoing vaccination process in the community.
“It has all come together to help us to have what we believe to be the best opportunity to make this transition from our hybrid model to our ‘green’ model,” Trimble said.
On Feb. 16, Trimble sent a letter to all Pikeville Independent families, announcing the new change. In it, he provided the learning schedule for the coming weeks. Group A students will attend class in-person on Feb. 22, Feb. 24 and March 1, and Group B students will attend class in-person on Feb. 23, Feb. 25 and March 2. Starting on March 3, all students will attend classes in-person. Feb. 26 and March 5 are all-virtual learning days.
In the letter, he clarified that the reason for why there are several “yellow” hybrid learning days and all-virtual learning days scheduled before the “green” in-person days can start.
“We know it has been a significant period of time since we have provided instruction in the Green format. As a result, it is important to us to make this change in a gradual manner for our students and team,” Trimble said. “We have current plans that center around our Yellow model and want to give our students and team a chance to successfully complete those. We also found it important to have the opportunity to have one day to debrief after Green instruction begins, in order to assure we make any necessary adjustments.”
The district, he said, has always been in close contact with the community’s medical professionals to make sure the district is making decisions that are safe for everyone.
“As we’ve gone throughout the year, we’ve kept in mind community spread and we’ve had significant conversations with the medical professionals in our area — most of whom have students who are in our classrooms every day. They have been very forthcoming and they have really worked hard to help us have the best understanding of the situation within our community.”
Although the district will be transitioning to a more traditional in-person schedule, Trimble emphasized that the district will continue to take necessary precautions to protect against infection in their schools. Everyone must wear a face mask, he said, in the school buildings at all times unless they are eating, which has already been a year-long expectation. Trimble said the schools will “work hard to provide the best possible separation for students and adults,” and they will focus on proper hand-washing with their students.”
“It is important to keep in mind, following proper mitigation strategies is as essential as ever for our students and community, both inside our schools and within the community,” Trimble said. “While the hybrid model provided increased separation, we know this change will cause that to be reduced, but we will always strive to provide every student and member of our team with as much space as possible.”
Trimble thanked the students and staff of the Pikeville Independent Schools District for their hard work in helping make the transition to in-person learning possible, and he added that the district will continue to communicate any schedule adjustments to the district’s families and staff as quickly as possible.
“As we move forward with this plan, we will continue to work with our healthcare community and to consider our local numbers in order to consistently assure any necessary adjustments that must be made are made quickly and efficiently,” Trimble said. “If there is a need for a schedule adjustment, we will communicate that to you as quickly as possible. We are excited to take this next step with our students and staff. We are thankful for the amazing members of our team and our students, as it is their hard work that makes this transition possible.”
