Pikeville man charged with assault, strangulation and child endangerment in domestic incident

A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges recently after an incident in which he allegedly assaulted his wife in front of their small child.
According to court documents, on March 18, Pikeville Police Officer Josh Tackett responded to the Third Street residence of Samuel Anderson, 35, in reference to a welfare check on a female and several children living in the residence.
Upon arrival, Tackett wrote, he spoke with Anderson and his wife, and two small children.
The officers, Tackett wrote, noted the woman had a black eye and bruising on both sides of her neck consistent with strangulation, and determined that Anderson had held his wife down by her throat and punched her several times in front of their small child.
Anderson, the citation said, was confrontational with officers while his wife was being interviewed and, once he was advised he was under arrest, Anderson began cursing and screaming on the front porch of the residence where several children were playing outside nearby.
Anderson, the citation said, had to be forcefully placed into handcuffs and escorted to the officer’s cruiser.
Anderson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury), endangering the welfare of a minor and resisting arrest.