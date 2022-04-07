A Pikeville man was arrested on a charge of child endangerment after, police said, his children were located walking beside the Pikeville Pond wearing only night gowns and no shoes.
According to the arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Zachary Bowens, in the afternoon hours of April 1, he was dispatched to a call at the Pikeville Pond, where the Pikeville Fire Department had located two juveniles — ages 6 and 4 — walking beside the pond. Both juveniles, Bowens wrote, were wearing only night gowns and no shoes.
The juveniles, Bowens wrote, were placed into protective custody and transported by the Pikeville Fire Department to the Pikeville Police Department.
Bowens wrote that the children’s father — Jerry Wayne Branham, 28, was located outside his residence at Wells Alley in Pikeville. Branham, the citation said, was asked if he knew where the children were and he told the officers that he didn’t and that he had been using the bathroom and had not yet called the police.
The citation said Branham thought it was just an April Fool’s Day prank and had just called his mother to see where the children were.
While gathering clothes for the children, the citation said, officers noted dog feces and cockroaches in the residence.
Branham was transported the Pikeville Police Department, where he was interviewed by personnel with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, who removed the children from the home at that time.
Branham was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.