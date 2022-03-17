A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges in the early morning hours of March 11 after he allegedly wrecked his car into a parked vehicle and was found to be intoxicated while caring for his minor daughter.
According to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman, at approximately 2:21 a.m. March 11, Pikeville dispatch received a call reporting an intoxicated male had fallen at a Mt. Chase Drive residence and was bleeding from his face.
Upon arrival, the citation said, Kranzman observed a Nissan Titan parked in the roadway in front of the residence and found that the vehicle had hit a parked vehicle in the rear and the truck was still running and in drive.
Kranzman made contact with the man, identified as Casear M. Aguila, and found that he was bleeding from his nose and smelled of alcoholic beverages, the citation said. Kranzman wrote that he observed Aguila to be heavily intoxicated and found five empty 750 ml bottles of Jim Beam at the top of a garbage bag.
Kranzman, the citation said, learned that the juvenile had attempted to get Aguila to not drive and that, when he had returned, he yelled at the child to come out and park the truck, but she could not figure out how. The juvenile, the citation said, went back into the residence and heard Aguila fall.
Kranzman wrote that he observed Aguila was unable to care for a child in his intoxicated state and he contacted the Department of Protection and Permanency due to the events of that date, as well as the living conditions in the residence and a presumed pattern of events similar to this one based on the results of the investigation.
Aguila was placed under arrest on charges of second-offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and endangering the welfare of a minor, court documents show and he was transported to the Pike County Detention Center.
Once at the jail, Kranzman wrote, Aguila began to yell prior to be administered a breath test and cursed at Kranzman, telling the officer, “meet me on the streets.”
Aguila, court documents show, was convicted in March 2021 of DUI in Carter County and sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, conditionally discharged for two years.