A Pikeville man who allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars of items from a homeowner for whom he was doing work, was also charged with fleeing from and endangering a Pikeville Police officer who conducted a traffic stop on him.
According to court documents, Donnie R. McClanahan, 33, of Owens Drive, Pikeville, was arrested after a traffic stop Pikeville Police Officer Colby Hobson conducted on a 2003 Infiniti FX45 McClanahan was driving on U.S. 119 in Pikeville.
The citation said that, when Hobson activated his emergency lights, McClanahan stopped his vehicle on the side of the road, at which time the passenger door opened and McClanahan fled on foot.
McClanahan, the citation said, ran into a thick wooded area beside the road and began to run to the bottom of an embankment. Hobson wrote that he waited at the top of the embankment for backup before following McClanahan.
Once the other officers arrived, Hobson wrote, he went down the embankment and found McClanahan hiding in a thick set of bushes. McClanahan, the citation said, would not come out on his own and had to be forcibly removed. While being removed, the citation said, McClanahan would not place his hands behind his back and kept them in front of his torso on the ground.
Hobson wrote that he was able to place McClanahan under arrest, at which time McClanahan stated to Hobson, “I’m sorry Colby, I know I have a warrant.”
The warrant, court documents show, is for felony theft.
According to the warrant, taken out by PPD Det. Bruce Collins, on Feb. 15, while performing painting work for a local homeowner, McClanahan stole approximately $25,000 worth of items from the residence.
McClanahan was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of theft, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and resisting arrest.