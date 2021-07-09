A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges this week after police responded to a report that a driver was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.
According to an arrest citation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Christopher Tyree, at approximately 8 a.m. on July 6, KSP Post 9 in Pikeville received a complaint of a male subject in a black car passed out on the side of the road in front of a residence on Collins Highway.
Upon arriving on scene, Tyree wrote, he located a vehicle matching the description with a male subject slumped over in the driver’s seat with the vehicle turned off.
Tyree wrote that he made contact with the driver, later identified as Federick Cameron Justice, 43, of Branham Heights, Pikeville, and noted that Justice was “visibly impaired.”
Justice, the citation said, was unable tell the officer why he was parked on the side of the road and how he had gotten there. He said the car keys that he had did not belong to the vehicle he was in and that he was unable to get it started.
Tyree wrote that Justice exited the vehicle and that the trooper saw, in plain view, two sets of digital scales in the driver’s side door, along with a clear plastic bag in the floorboard. Tyree wrote that officers also found a rifle in the trunk of Justice’s car.
During a safety pat-down, Tyree wrote, he found a loaded 9 mm handgun on Justice’s person.
The citation said the trooper further found a box containing a white powder substance identified as methamphetamine. Tyree wrote that officers also found multiple small plastic bags commonly used for packaging drugs, a bag containing 87 pills labeled Xanax and two pills identified as clonazepam.
The citation said that the amount of drugs recovered along with the set of digital scales and multiple plastic bags is consistent with drug trafficking.
Justice was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and a traffic charge.