A Pikeville man was arrested after, police said, he was found to have busted pumpkins which had been used as a display at the Pike County Courthouse.
According to the arrest citation by Pikeville Police Lt. Chad Branham, in the early morning hours of Oct. 17, he found several pumpkins busted and laying on Main Street.
Branham wrote that he located Tyler Zane Galloway, 20, of Upper Chloe Creek, standing at the corner of Huffman Avenue and Hambley Boulevard and got out to to speak with him. Branham wrote that he could tell Galloway had been drinking alcohol, as Galloway smelled strongly of alcohol.
When asked about the pumpkins, Branham wrote, Galloway told the officer he took them from a display in front of the Pike County Courthouse and busted them in the street because he didn’t like the way they looked.
Branham wrote that Galloway said, “They are just pumpkins. I can’t get in trouble for that, can I?”
Galloway was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief. He was set to be arraigned on the charges Oct. 17.