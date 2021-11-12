A Pikeville man was found guilty in federal court this week of committing wire fraud and health care fraud related to his operation of medication assisted treatment clinics in Pike, Floyd and Harlan counties.
According to court documents, on Nov. 8, after five days of trial, a jury in U.S. District Court in Pikeville, found Eugene Sisco III, 36, guilty of the two charges.
A statement posted to Sisco’s personal Facebook page on Nov. 10, continued to maintain his innocence.
“While I would like to thank those individuals who played an integral part in our legal process this past week, their decision was arrived at hastily and with disregard for the evidence and law,” the statement said. “Thankfully, we live in the greatest country on Earth and I remain steadfast and will utilize the entire judicial process to prove my innocence. On behalf of my wife, kids, family and friends, thank you for your support, thoughts and—most importantly — prayers!”
According to a statement from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV, evidence at trial showed that Sisco operated the clinics that offered treatment to patients suffering from opioid addiction.
These clinics, the statement said, were enrolled as providers in the Kentucky Medicaid program, and under Kentucky law were required to bill that insurance program for MAT services rendered to Medicaid patients.
The statement said the evidence demonstrated that Sisco deceived patients into paying $200-$300 per month in cash for treatment at his clinics, despite having Medicaid insurance, by falsely claiming his clinics were not eligible to bill Medicaid for the counseling services they provided.
The evidence at trial, the statement said, showed that the cash payments from patients totaled around $5 million between May 2016 and October 2019. At the same time, Sisco caused his clinics to bill Medicaid for MAT services, receiving around $5 million in reimbursements from that program as well, the statement said.
The jury also found that Sisco engaged in a health care fraud scheme, by causing his laboratory, Toxperts, LLC, to bill for medically unnecessary urine drug testing of samples collected from patients at his clinics, the statement said.
The physician witnesses at trial testified that they did not order this urine drug testing, and that some of it was done at Sisco’s direction for billing purposes, as opposed to any medical reason. Sisco is not a doctor or medical professional.
Shier; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office; Daniel Cameron, Attorney General of Kentucky; and Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr., Commissioner, Kentucky State Police; announced the conviction.
The investigation was conducted by FBI, KSP, and the Office of the Attorney General, Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul McCaffrey.
Sisco will appear for sentencing at 11 a.m. on March 8. He faces a maximum of 20 years for the wire fraud charge and 10 years maximum for the health care fraud.
However, the court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing a sentence.