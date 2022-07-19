Kentucky State Police are investigating a July 16 crash which killed a Pike County man.
According to a statement from KSP Post 9, at approximately 9:29 p.m. on July 16, the agency received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle collision at Elkhorn Creek.
Through the course of the investigation, the statement said, the officers learned that Dusty Ratliff, 44, of Elkhorn City, was driving a 2017 Ram 2500 on Elkhorn Creek Road when her vehicle crossed the centerline, striking a 2009 KIA Spectra driven by James Kelly, 44, of Pikeville.
Kelly, the statement said, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being conducted by KSP Det. Mark Branham.
The statement said Branham was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 9 personnel, the Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.