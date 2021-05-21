Charges have been filed against a Pikeville man in connection to a May 18 crash that claimed the life of a Virgie man.
Pikeville Police responded to the crash on U.S. 23 near the South Mayo Double Kwik shortly after 6 a.m.
Officers report that Brian Thacker, 27, of Pikeville was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado northbound in the southbound lanes when he collided head-on with a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Tommy D. Fouts, 54, of Virgie.
Police wrote in the arrest citation that, as Thacker was being extricated from his vehicle he had a large amount of blue powdery residue around his nostrils.
The citation also said that Thacker told police that he remembered heading to work in Virginia, turning around to go back home, but that he did not remember the collision.
Video surveillance footage shows that Thacker was traveling north in the U.S. 23 southbound lanes when he struck Fouts’ sedan head-on, the citation said.
Fouts was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fouts is the father of Pikeville police officer Tommy Fouts.
Thacker has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, DUI and third-degree possession of a controlled substance and he was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
Court records indicate that just this year, Thacker had been cited twice in connection with traffic cases.
On February 6, 2021, Thacker was cited by Pikeville Police for allegedly driving 22 miles over the limit on U.S. 23 and having an expired drivers license.
Then on April 7, 2021, Thacker was cited by Kentucky State Police for allegedly driving with expired registration plates and having no insurance.
Thacker was awaiting arraignment in both of those cases when the fatal crash occurred.