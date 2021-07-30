A Pike county grand jury returned a murder indictment this week in connection with a May fatal traffic collision.
According to the indictment, Brian Allen Thacker, 27, of Riverbend Drive, Pikeville was indicted on charges of murder,
first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and DUI. The murder charge is an upgraded charge from the second-degree manslaughter charge Thacker originally faced.
The collision occurred on U.S. 23 near the South Mayo Double Kwik on May 18 and claimed the life of Tommy D. Fouts, 54 of Virgie.
Thacker was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado northbound in the southbound lanes when he collided head-on with a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Fouts.
The citation in the case said Thacker told police that he remembered heading to work in Virginia, turning around to go back home, but that he did not remember the collision.
Video surveillance footage shows that Thacker was traveling north in the U.S. 23 southbound lanes when he struck Fouts.
Fouts was the father of Pikeville Police Officer Tommy Fouts.
Thacker has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since his arrest in May. He remains held on a $50,000 cash bond set by Pike District Judge Tommy May.
A witness called in the Thacker case, Stormy Rich, 27, also of Riverbend Drive, Pikeville, was indicted on a charge of first-degree perjury.
According to Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, Rich testified in a Pike District Court preliminary hearing that Thacker was not intoxicated and that he was “fine” that morning.
After police obtained a search warrant for a phone, a text message that Rich had allegedly sent to Thacker just prior to the collision apparently conflicted with what she had said in sworn testimony.
The perjury charge is a class D felony which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years if Rich is convicted