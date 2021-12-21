A Pikeville man could face life in prison if convicted in connection with an indictment issued last week by a Pike grand jury related to a roundup of suspected drug traffickers last month.
According to court documents, on Nov. 10, officers with the Pikeville Police Department attempted to serve a drug trafficking warrant at the Shelby Dry Fork area of Shelbiana residence of Justin Bryant, 37. Upon arrival at the residence, according to the arrest citation, Bryant opened the back door of his residence and officers instructed him to stop where he was.
Bryant, the citation said, then fled back into the residence, where officers followed him in an attempt to place him in custody. Bryant ran into a back room and sat down on a bed, shoving his hands underneath him or in his pants, the citation said.
According to court documents, officers found a baggie of a white powdery substance that appeared to be heroin or fentanyl lying next to Bryant on the bed. Officers attempted to place Bryant’s hands behind his back but he refused to
comply with all orders, jerking his arms away and placing them around his waist band.
The citation said that officers were ultimately able to gain compliance and place Bryant under arrest. According to court documents, in addition to the baggie found next to Bryant on the bed, officers found a baggie of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a baggie of a brown powdery substance that appeared to be heroin and a bottle of white oval tablets believed to be Gabapentin. The citation said officers also found several plastic baggies and working digital scales.
In the living room, in plain sight, the citation said, officers found a .410 shotgun that had a sawed-off barrel. Once Bryant was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, officers found a small baggie of a powdery white substance, which appeared to be heroin or fentanyl, that fell out of Bryant’s pants leg.
On Dec. 15, a Pike grand jury indicted Bryant on charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (while in possession of a firearm, two counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of a defaced firearm, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container.
In addition, the grand jury indicted Bryant on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree, a class A felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, if convicted.
Others indicted included:
• Shawn K. Blevins, 51, of Creekside Drive, Jenkins, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
• Kylene M. Anderson, 27, of Town Mountain Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Denny Gibson, 55, of East Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Jennifer Coleman, 45, of Old Shelbiana Road, Shelbiana, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Melissa Williams, 44, of Ky. 466, Weeksbury, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container.
• Christina Taylor Robinson, 42, of Zebulon Highway, Zebulon, on charges of second-degree forgery, second-degree burglary and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Wesley Shane Hunt, 43, of Little Card Road, Mouthcard, on charges of fourth-offense DUI and traffic charges.
• Shellie Perry, 40, of North Limestone Drive, Lexington, on charges of third-degree assault, third-offense DUI, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• William Young, 52, of Middle Fork Road, Belfry on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
• Tony Coleman, 40, of Ky. 610 West, Jenkins, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Michael Frasure, 42, of Little Mud Road, Printer, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
• Kitty McNeely, 30, of Porter Lane, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Mark Hall, 37, of Riverview Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Barry McClanahan, 53, of Ky. 194 East, Majestic, on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (three counts), leaving the scene of an accident and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Shawn Ferrell, 29, of Widows Branch, Stopover, on charges of receiving stolen property, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
• Michelle Smith, 35, of Coldwater Branch Road, Harold, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Stalker, 39, of Northwood Drive, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Edward Bentley, 43, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, on charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Casey Collins, 48, of Brushy Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and theft.
• Bengie Ray, 46, of Gabriel Road, Kimper, on charges of third-degree assault, first-degree fleeing or evading police, giving a peace officer a false name, resisting arrest, indecent exposure, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• George B. Cantrell II, 27, of Vanover Lane, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-offense DUI and driving on a suspended license.
• Mary Cahill, 26, of Knightsbridge Drive, Concord, N.C., first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Edward Barnett, 46, of Allison Avenue, Davenport, Fla., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI, third-degree terroristic threatening and traffic charges.
• Frankie Sargent, 33, of Coon Branch Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.
• Bobby Kendrick, 37, of Ratliff Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
• Margaret Shawn Webb, 56, of Garred Street, Pikeville, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.