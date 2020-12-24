A Pikeville man, who has now donated more than 21 gallons of blood in his lifetime, is encouraging others to donate blood to the Kentucky Blood Center to help people in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic with a critically low blood supply statewide.
Gary Justice, 46, of Pikeville, has donated blood to the Kentucky Blood Center for 13 years, first donating blood at Pikeville Donor Center in 2007. The Kentucky Blood Center is the largest Food and Drug Administration-licensed blood bank headquartered in Kentucky, and it supplies blood to more than 70 Kentucky hospitals.
Today, Justice has now donated 169 times for a total of more than 21 gallons of blood — a significant milestone in his blood donation journey. He said he first decided to donate blood after considering the idea for some time. Ultimately, he decided to donate out of a sense of duty, adhering to the lessons that his parents taught him when he was a child about helping other people.
“I started giving blood for a couple different reasons. The first reason was based upon lessons that my parents taught my brother and I about helping out other people whenever you can,” he said. “In November 2007, as I’m driving by, I’m thinking about that lesson that my mom and dad taught me. If I can help somebody by giving blood, that’s what my mom and dad would want me to do.”
Justice said he also wanted to donate because of the impact that his donations would have on patients in need, particularly cancer patients who require blood transfusions. Blood donations ensure that there is an available blood supply for patients who need it while they are receiving necessary treatment. There are also certain cancer treatments that require blood transfusions, and they may be necessary for patients who have had cancer for some time, according to the American Cancer Society.
For Justice, cancer is a personal battle. He lost his mother to cancer when he was 12 years old, and he later lost his father to cancer in 2014. Those experiences, he said, shaped his reasoning for why he decided to donate blood on a frequent basis.
“Every time I get on the donor bed, it’s a way that I can honor my mom and dad,” Justice said. “When they were going through their cancer battles, someone had donated blood to help them so I’m doing this to honor my mom and dad and their battles with cancer.”
The Kentucky Blood Center has issued an urgent plea to the public for donations of all blood types, due to a critically low blood supply that it has battled since early summer as a result of the limitations from the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization’s blood partners are also experiencing the same shortages, and volunteers are encouraged to give whenever they can in order to ensure the blood supply is available at all times.
There are three types of blood donations: whole blood donations, “double red” donations and platelet donations. After his first four whole-blood donations, Justice said he learned that he was eligible to become a platelet donor and he proceeded to give platelet donations for the following 165 times. He now gives platelet donations every 14 days.
Whole blood donations are when blood that is taken right out of a vein through a needle. The entire whole blood donation process takes about 30-40 minutes, and people can make whole blood donations every 56 days, according to the Kentucky Blood Center.
“Double red” donations are similar to whole blood donations, but a special device is used to separate the red blood cells from the donor’s blood, allowing them to donate twice the amount of red blood cells during a visit. The plasma, platelets and other blood components are returned to the donor. This donation typically takes about 30-40 minutes, while the entire visit takes about an hour and 15 minutes. A donor can give double red cells every 112 days, according to the Kentucky Blood Center.
Platelet donations are when the donor’s platelets are extracted from their blood. During this donation process, a donor’s blood is drawn into a machine, which retains some of the platelets while returning the blood to the donor. The process takes about 45 minutes to an hour and a half, depending on the donor. Donors can give about every 15 days, according to the Kentucky Blood Center.
Justice addressed some misconceptions that people may have about donating blood.
“Speaking from personal experience, I actually had my own misconceptions before my first donation. My misconceptions were that it was going to hurt, take too long and do they really need my donation,” Justice said. “I’m so happy I went in for that first donation because the Kentucky Blood Center staff is wonderful, first of all. They’re trained and they’re highly skilled people so it was a painless experience. As far as any inconvenience, the whole blood donation was only 10 minutes. It’s not that inconvenient.”
He explained how the staff helped inform him about the donation process, which helped him become more invested in the significance of his donation.
“As far as the ‘Do they really need my donation?’’ Yes, because once you go in, you receive some education from the staff,” he said. “They keep you informed with what’s going on through the process, where your donation may be going to, like certain hospitals and that type of thing. It makes you feel really informed so it makes you feel more invested.”
Although he feels some satisfaction with reaching the milestone of surpassing 21 gallons in his blood donation journey, Justice said he has felt more satisfaction with the personal relationships he has built along the way with Kentucky Blood Center staff and with his fellow donors.
Justice is able to reach 1 gallon with eight platelet donations, so he said he plans to continue donating blood with the hopes of reaching 25 gallons in the near future.
“The Kentucky Blood Center has some great donors throughout the state, and they’ve donated blood for 40-plus years,” Justice said. “I’m just a rookie still; I’m at 13. I’ve been reading articles about why they started donating blood, and it’s inspiring. It just fuels my fire to get on that bed every two weeks if I can.”
Justice encouraged people to donate blood if they are eligible donors, specifying though that not everyone is an eligible donor.
“There’s definitely a need, and that’s just talking about cancer,” Justice said. “We’re not even talking about trauma situations, where people are involved in some type of accident where they’re needing blood to give themselves a fighting chance after suffering a traumatic injury. If I can do a small part to encourage people who are eligible to donate, go check out the Kentucky Blood Center. The staff is wonderful. They make it a very comfortable experience.”
Kentucky Blood Center is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to all donors through Jan. 31, 2021. Donors who test positive for the antibodies may be recruited to donate convalescent plasma to help critically ill patients fight the coronavirus.
To maintain social distancing, appointments are preferred and can be made at, www.kybloodcenter.org, or by calling, 800-775-2522. All six Kentucky Blood Center donor centers (listed below) are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required while visiting our donor centers. Mobile blood drive locations can also be found on the website.
• Andover Donor Center — 3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington.
• Beaumont Donor Center — 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington.
• Hillview Donor Center — 5406 Antle Drive, Louisville.
• Middletown Donor Center — 12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville.
• Pikeville Donor Center — 472 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville.
• Somerset Donor Center — 10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset.
