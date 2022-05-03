A Pikeville man who lived a unique life was recently honored in a unique way thanks to a partnership between his widow and a City of Pikeville employee.
Before James Mullins passed away in September at the age of 74, according to his widow, Holly, he had wished for charitable donations to be made in his honor in lieu of flowers. Holly, following this wish, donated $40 to the Arbor Day Foundation. That donation led to Holly being presented with an issue after the company sent her 12 seedlings in response to her donation.
“I had to find a place to plant these trees,” she said.
James, a native of Grundy, Virginia, was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as a magician under the name “Lee Stewarti,” and spent six months of the year visiting area schools to bring happiness to children.
“He did what he loved to do,” she said. “It didn’t pay much, but that’s what he did and he loved it.”
A chance meeting with one of those students who James brought joy years ago would offer Holly the solution to her problem, as well as ensure a permanent way to honor James.
Holly said she was driving to work at the YMCA recently when she saw a community tree-planting project underway at Bob Amos Park.
“So I talked to Patrick (PJ) Collins (the city’s director of outdoor recreation and leader of the tree-planting initiative) about planting the trees,” Holly said.
PJ said that when Holly approached him at the tree-planting event, the situation came as a shock.
“I believe it was divine intervention, as this was the first tree-planting event ever to happen in Pikeville, to my knowledge,” he said.
After talking with Holly, PJ said, he realized he had a connection with James.
“I found out that I had once attended one of James’s magic shows at … Porter Elementary School (in Johnson County),” PJ said. “I learned that James dedicated his life to helping children, mainly underprivileged children and that he was a dedicated husband and father. After learning all of this, I felt convicted to plant these trees to the best of my ability, which is exactly what I did.”
The trees were planted the next day and will remain as a memorial to a man whose impact through his work lives on in the lives of the children for whom he performed.
“It makes me happy that the trees are planted at the dog park area, and all people will be able to enjoy them,” Holly said. “It’s just so miraculous how I met Patrick and he helped me to get the trees planted. My marriage to James always was made of miracles though. God just coordinates things, even planting trees.”