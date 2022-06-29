A Pikeville man has been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with three separate indictments in which he was charged with trafficking in narcotics
William Grady Reid, 55, of Redale Road, appeared before Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall June 23, at which time Hall imposed the sentence of five years, arrived at as part of a plea deal between Reid and the office of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone.
Reid was indicted three times in 2021 — twice on charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and once on a charge of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin). Court records show the cases were investigated by the Pikeville Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
During the hearing, Reid’s attorney, Athanasia Lewis, asked Hall to consider some leniency in Reid’s case, asking for either home incarceration or probation for her client who she said is a “lifelong addict” and who is suffering from health issues.
In addition, she pointed out, since the time of the indictments, Reid has complied with all orders of the court.
“He’s been clean over a year,” Lewis said.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Chamberlin said the prosecution, however, opposed alternative sentencing.
“We have given Mr. Reid the best deal he could ever find,” she said.
Hall said he was somewhat persuaded but decided to sentence Reid along the lines of the plea deal because he didn’t want to disturb the process of plea negotiations between Slone’s office and defendants.
However, he said, he would consider motions Lewis may file after Reid begins his sentence.
“I’ll take a real close look at it, but I don’t think I’ll do that today,” he said.
Hall ordered Reid to report to jail two weeks after the June 23 hearing to begin serving his sentence.