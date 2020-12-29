Officials with the City of Pikeville are optimistic about what 2021 will bring for economic development, following a year where the city saw new businesses and new opportunities for growth.
Jill Fraley Dotson, Director of Economic Development for the City of Pikeville, sat down with Appalachian Newspapers to discuss the future of the city’s economic development in the year 2021, which she said will hold some exciting opportunities.
Pikeville saw its fair share of closures following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines this year, including Bank 253, Blue Raven, Southern Biscuit and Grill and Sol Good Bakery. However, many new businesses within the city also opened their doors in 2020, including FaithLife Market, Five Below, Hero’z, Lincoln Road Roastery, Moon Light Pathways, Pink Pig Yarn Shop, Rejuvenate and Two Chicks and Co., among others.
Like all municipalities, Dotson said, the City of Pikeville was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, but she said that it was not hit nearly as hard as others, which was a blessing.
“I think the pandemic has affected everyone on a daily basis, whether it be personally or professionally. Certainly, the municipalities have not been removed from that,” Dotson said. “We have been really fortunate within the City of Pikeville that, although it has caused us to lose a few businesses within town, it’s also created wonderful opportunities for many other businesses to open their doors. Small businesses have been on the uptick, specifically in the downtown area.”
The ongoing pandemic has shaped the city’s economic development plan. Dotson said that they plan to provide more individualized attention to the city’s businesses and restaurants next year in order to help them stay open and hopefully expand. They have created added the position of Business Retention and Expansion Manager to the city’s economic development office to help in this effort. The Pikeville City Commission approved hiring Jeffrey Justice for this position, and he will begin in early January.
Dotson emphasized how Justice’s position will be “crucial” as they move forward with economic development in 2021.
“He will work out of the economic development office and really work hand-in-hand with our local businesses to see what some of their challenges are, to see where help may be needed and see how the city can help them and maybe provide the tools that they need to grow their business and, obviously, stay open,” Dotson said. “All of our businesses, they want to stay open. They don’t want to close, but they just need some help along the way so we have hired a business retention and expansion manager that’s going to help us do that. We’re really excited to bring him on board.”
She said, though, that one of the city’s challenges next year will be maintaining the safety of customers while keeping businesses open and helping them grow. Therefore, she said they plan to work with businesses to see how they may be able to expand to utilizing, if they have not done so already, online shopping features and curbside service.
“I think the challenges still lie in the fact that we have to find ways for people to utilize our businesses and do it safely,” she said. “A lot of our businesses have been really fortunate in that they have an online component to their business plan. Others may not have done that so we’re going to work with them specifically to make sure that not only can they have brick-and-mortar stores, but they can also have an online presence. Whereas, not only our local people can shop here online and do curbside pickup, but also they can look at a shipping option for their business and reach more people than they ever thought they could have before.”
Looking forward to 2021, Dotson said that one of the city’s biggest focuses in 2021, among others, includes boosting its tourism efforts.
“People we see right now are looking for places closer to home to visit within a few hours’ drive where they don’t have to use air travel, and we feel that Pikeville, and specifically Eastern Kentucky, are perfectly positioned for those visitors,” Dotson said. “We have so many natural locations that allow folks to explore the outdoors with their families.”
She said their outdoor tourism initiative will also include promoting the connection that Pikeville has to neighboring counties and to Breaks Interstate Park.
“The Breaks Interstate Park is a perfect example of how we look to draw tourists to Pikeville and Pike County where they can stay in Pikeville, maybe drive to the Breaks for a day and explore all of the beautiful trails and scenery that the Breaks Interstate Park offers,” Dotson said. “We have wonderful opportunities in Floyd County for people to come to Pikeville and to travel to Floyd County to see some of their trails. Perry County has some, Letcher County has some, so really, Pikeville is in the center of all that. We can invite them to come, stay in Pikeville and play in the mountains.”
One of the city’s most unique attractions is the art alley located along Second Street, which includes an outdoor mural painting created by Austin Casebolt called “Woman with Cardinal” and Umbrella Alley, where the open roof of the alley is decorated in bright, colorful umbrellas. Dotson said they hope to expand opportunities for art and culture within the city in 2021.
“Second Street has become a destination,” Dotson said. “We are looking at other ways that we can create more unique spaces within the downtown area on Second Street and beyond. You’ll maybe see some new bears come up in 2021. Art and culture is what we find is most prevalent for people who are looking to travel so expanding our art platform is going to right now be and will continue to be a huge focus.”
She said Pikeville plans to hold more shows and events in the city at the Appalachian Center for the Arts and at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in 2021, in addition to continuing the monthly drive-in movie events at Bob Amos Park that started this year.
“We’re also looking into how we can safely do more events in town,” Dotson said. “We’re not exactly sure what those are going to be, but I can tell you that we’re always looking for ways to bring the best experience to the residents of Pikeville and for Eastern Kentucky and all of our visitors that come in. We are dedicated to finding the best ways possible to provide experiences for people in town for our visitors around the region and do it safely here in Pikeville.”
