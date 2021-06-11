The Pikeville Police Department has recently introduced a new tool to its officers for dealing with children and the community in their day-to-day duties.
“Hammy” — a stuffed pig — was inspired by similar tools used by agencies such as the Kentucky State Police, which introduced several years ago “Trooper Teddy.”
“Hammy was an idea from Capt. Russell Blankenship,” said Pikeville Police Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “In 2020, Capt. Blankenship went to visit a little boy named Hunter Mitchell in Rowan County who was diagnosed at a very young age with cancer.
“Hunter unfortunately passed away at the age of 13,” Conn said. “One of the things that Hunter held very dear to him and took to every doctor’s appointment with him was a ‘Trooper Teddy.’”
Blankenship, Conn said, decided the Pikeville Police Department needed something like that but also that the department should use it to pay tribute to a fallen officer.
“Captain Blankenship said we needed something like that and that’s how ‘Hammy’ the pig was born,” Conn said. “And, of course, it’s a tribute to Officer Scotty Hamilton, as he used that nickname ‘Hammy’ as a gamer tag when he played video games on Xbox and Playstation.”
The little pink ‘Hammy’ pig has Officer Hamilton’s badge number on the back.
Conn said the details on how folks could get a ‘Hammy’ is still being worked out.
“I know that we’re going to raffle some off to raise money for our Christmas with a First Responder program,” Conn said. “We are a community-minded police department, and we want to make sure we can do stuff for Christmas for kids that may not have the opportunity to have a good Christmas.”
Conn said they ordered a limited supply for now to see the public’s response to “Hammy.”
“If there is an interest then we’ll order more,” Conn said.
Conn said he would like to see ‘Hammy’ being given to children who are in a bad situation such as a car wreck or some other traumatic event, much like how the KSP gives out ‘Trooper Teddy’.