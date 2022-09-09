Despite the losses tourism incurred during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are signs that tourism is making a comeback in Pikeville and Pike County.
According to data from the Kentucky Tourism Cabinet, Pike County has experienced a boost in tourism as total spending was up 17 percent in 2021, compared to 2020.
According to the data, in 2021, Pike County saw $103 million in tourism spending (direct and indirect) and 554 people directly employed in the tourism industry, with a total of $21.7 million in direct and indirect labor income stemming from tourism.
Appalachian Wireless Arena Director Paul Bowles said he believes the increase in tourism is caused by several factors.
“Now that the COVID pandemic has eased we have had the ability to do more events at the arena,” Bowles said. “We were able to host 10 national acts in 2021 plus several regional conferences.”
Bowles said new successful events were introduced to the city in 2021.
“The Mountain Grrl Festival and the Moonshine, Music and Makers made a debut in 2021 and because of their success, will continue in 2022,” Bowles said, adding Pike County Tourism resuming bus tours and the restart of events such as Main Street Live have helped. “It’s safe to say a combination of great events without the deterrence of the pandemic played a role in the boost in tourism.”
The loss of bus tours in the heaviest parts of the pandemic did hurt, according to Pike County Tourism Director Tony Tackett.
Tackett said that, in order to make up for the motor coach tours which usually fill up hotel rooms, he came up with another idea.
“Pikeville has a lot to offer in outdoor adventure,” Tackett said. “We began to rely heavily on outdoor experiences and started pushing car rally clubs in order to fill vacant hotel rooms. So, that is one thing.”
Tackett said interest in the Hatfield and McCoy feud remained strong, even through the pandemic.
“There is just something about the feud that people really love,” Tackett said. “We advertise the feud story and the museum often on our Facebook page and keep people tuned into our historical sites outdoors.”
Pike County Tourism really made an effort in marketing to see the return of tourists to bolster business for mom-and-pop store fronts, restaurants and lodging properties, he said.
Tackett said tourism marketed outdoor experiences at the Breaks Interstate Park and all attractions in Eastern Kentucky while keeping communication with motor coach partners to assure return in 2022 and beyond.
“Besides continued diligent marketing, other factors for a rise in tourism in Pike County would be our partnerships with Hank Phillips, Kentucky Travel Industry Association, and our Eastern Kentucky tourism directors,” Tackett said. “Pike County Tourism also relies on its partnership with Erik Hubbard of Backroads Appalachia and Pikeville’s local attractions.”
To find out more about Pike County Tourism, visit www.tourpikecounty.com.