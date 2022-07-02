The Pikeville-Pike County Tourism Convention and Visitors Bureau will be holding a “4th of July Under the Fireworks” event.
The event will be held beginning at 7 p.m., Monday, July 4, at the former Hilton Garden In Terrace in Pikeville. There will be a buffet, refreshments and a live DJ. Participants will be able to view the City of Pikeville’s fireworks show at the rooftop event.
Funds from the event will be used to support local artists at the Kentucky State Fair.
For seat and table reservations, call Pikeville-Pike County Tourism at (606) 432-5063.