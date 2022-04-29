The City of Pikeville announced April 25 that the “Independence Day at Pikeville” 4th of July festival will be happening again this summer. The 2022 festival held July 2 through July 4, will include a street festival, live music, family fun at the park and fireworks show.
“We are excited that the Independence Day at Pikeville celebration is on again in 2022. The Fourth of July is such a special time for our community, and we look forward to a great event this year,” noted Philip Elswick, Pikeville city manager.
The city also said in a statement that it is calling for artists and other vendors to sign up to be a part of the festival. The City of Pikeville will donate all proceeds from booth and vendor fees to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3769. Vendors can learn more and sign up by emailing or calling Kevin Roberts at, kevin@appwirelessarena.com, or, (606) 213-5222.
“The 2021 Independence Day Festival in Pikeville was a huge success, and we look forward to another great event this summer. It’s a fun opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate our nation,” said Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter. “We are happy to announce the partnership with the VFW this year and look forward to donating the vendor fees to such a worthy organization,” the mayor added.
VFW Senior Vice Commander, Department of Kentucky, Nathan Sesco shared his appreciation for the City’s support through the Fourth of July festival.
“It is such an honor that the City of Pikeville will donate the vendor fees from this year’s Independence Day event to our VFW. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the community and appreciate their support for our local veterans,” he said.