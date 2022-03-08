Officials from the Pikeville Fire Department and Pikeville Police Department presented their annual “Year in Review” reports to the Pikeville City Commission on Feb. 28, and they revealed how they saw more emergency activity in 2021, compared to 2020.
During the presentations, the department officials shared various details about the past year, including response activity, highlights and community involvement. Pikeville Fire Chief Patrick Bentley helped present the fire department/EMT’s annual report, and he emphasized how proud he was of his team for all they have done over the past year.
“I would put our firefighters at the top of the scale when it comes to what they are capable of and bring to the City of Pikeville as a whole,” he said. “I am astounded at the work that our firefighters put in on a daily basis. I look forward to what the future holds for our department and city.”
The fire department responded to 2,959 total incidents in 2021, which is an increase of 945 incidents from 2020. Also, it was an increase from the 2,434 total incidents responded to in 2019 and the 2,307 total incidents responded to in 2018.
Of the 2,959 total incidents, 1,473 were generic emergency medical calls, 268 calls were related to fire alarms, 184 calls were related to “special detail fire,” and 136 calls requested lift assistance or emergency medical services.
Then, regarding emergency medical services, there were 1,819 ambulance responses in 2021, which is an increase of 104 ambulance responses compared to the 1,715 responses in 2020. The average charge per EMS run in 2021 was $1,666.70, and the total net charges was $934,790.50, with 20 percent of those charges collected so far. In 2022, as of Feb. 28, fire department officials said that there had been 504 emergency calls so far this year, which means that the department is on track to hit 2021’s number of emergency medical services.
The Pikeville Police Department also presented its annual report during the Pikeville City Commission meeting. One of the significant aspects from the report were the numbers of people who were charged with methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin possession in 2021, as compared to 2020 and 2019. In 2021, there were 216 people charged, compared to only 81 people in 2020 and 113 people in 2019.
According to the report, the department had 17,544 call responses in 2021, which is an increase of 2,419 responses from the 15,125 responses in 2020. Pikeville Police’s 2021 law enforcement activity included 687 cases, 621 collisions, 2,946 citations and 1,586 arrests. In addition to the 628 total collisions, there were 74 total injury collisions, 121 people were injured in collisions and five people were killed. 136 collisions occurred on US-23 and 105 collisions occurred on Cassidy Boulevard.
Then, regarding burglaries/thefts, 163 cases, or 72.12 percent, were reported on Cassidy Boulevard, and 15 cases, or about 6.6 percent, occurred on Thompson Road.
In general, there were 718 indictments in Pike County in 2021, and Pikeville Police had a total of 519 of them. Officers also seized a total of $32,910 during several drug arrests and trafficking investigations.
The officials with Pikeville Fire and Pikeville Police also share several highlights from 2021 during the presentations. For Pikeville Fire, the department hired two new firefighters, Will Crum and Cole Tackett. Also, Mitch Case and Nick Fleming were the 2021 award recipients of “Firefighter of the Year” and “EMT of the Year,” respectively, by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3769 in Pikeville. Also, in 2021, the department added late Captain James B. Mckenzie to the Kentucky Fallen Firefighters Memorial. Mckenzie was on duty and was killed while responding to a structural fire on Dec. 15, 1970.
Then, for the Pikeville Police, five new officers were hired, including Patrick Coleman, Kevin Johnson, Chandler Nelson, Mikey Shepherd and Larry Thacker. Michael Riddle was promoted to the position of chief, Russell Blankenship was promoted to the position of captain, Chad Branham was promoted to the position of lieutenant and Austin King was promoted to the position of detective. Patrolman Tony Conn was appointed as the department’s new public information officer, and Patrolmen Colby Hobson and Zach Bowens were selected as “Officers of the Year.” The department also received a total of $37,000 in donations in 2021, with $22,711 of those funds coming from several fundraisers.