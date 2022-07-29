Pikeville police officers fanned out across the county this week serving 21 sealed indictments charging individuals with several drug-trafficking crimes.
Tony Conn, public information officer for the Pikeville Police Department, said the roundup spanned several communities in the county.
“We had approximately 16 officers who took part in the roundup,” Conn said. “17 people were taken into custody and we served a total of 30 warrants.
“Charges ranged from possession and trafficking, persistent felony offenses, and we found some guns as well,” Conn said. “Our officers went to Virgie, up U.S. 119, Coal Run, and Canada communities.”
Conn said all officers used new ballistic vests, each team had an ambulance staged with them and the Pikeville Fire Department tactical medics were with each team.
“There were no major incidents during the roundup,” Conn said. “Everyone came back safe, and we consider the event very successful.”
Some of those arrested included:
• April M. Poore, 34, of Kentucky Avenue, Pikeville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Samuel Bartley, 24, of 3rd Street, Pikeville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Timothy Cecil, 59, of Flora Street, Pikeville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (date rape drug).
• Tabitha Adams, 42, of Ky. 610 West, Jenkins, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Jordan R. Johnson, 26, of Mays Lane, Canada, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Charles A. Lawson, 34, of Hurricane Branch, Varney, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), DUI, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
• Megan Adkins, 31, of Prichard Fork, Kimper, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and being a persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
• Dalton N. Duty, 20, of Ky. 194 East, Pikeville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Bobby C. Hamilton, 47, of Chloe Road, Pikeville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Evan N. Chapman, 24, of Williams Hollow, Pikeville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container.
• Rodney Lucas, 51, of School house Drive, Pikeville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and violating probation.