The Pikeville Police Department recently welcomed a new certified officer to its ranks.
Patrolman Chandler Nelson, a Prestonsburg native, graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) academy in Richmond on March 10 as part of class 524,
During the 20-week academy, Nelson learned about KRS statutes, received driving, firearm, investigation training and tactics along with intense physical training.
“The academy was a great learning experience,” Nelson said. “I was able to get great training in a variety of concepts and I feel like it has really prepared me for getting out on the road.”
While being interested in law enforcement for much of his life, he only recently decided to pursue it as a career.
“I was going to go into the family business,” Nelson said. “But one day I felt like I was being called into law enforcement, I feel that this is where the Lord has put me.”
While at the academy, Nelson excelled in nearly every category.
“I was blessed and honored to receive the academic achievement award which is the highest grade point average in the class,” Nelson said. “I also received the recruiter distinction award which has several levels which includes having a 95 or above average on all of the academic exams, no failure in any tested area, no disciplinary actions and participation and good attitude.”
Nelson also received the ‘Fit for Duty’ award which is awarded to those who score 80 percent or above on the national comparison for law enforcement.
Nelson will now be paired with several field training officers for the next 16 weeks.