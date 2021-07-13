A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges over the weekend after he was allegedly found to be trafficking in methamphetamine, among other substances.
According to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Department Office Josh Tackett, on July 10, officers were dispatched to a residence on Ferguson Lane in reference to a possible domestic assault.
Upon arriving at the scene, Tackett wrote, he observed a red passenger car parked in the middle of the roadway occupied by one person, later identified as Scott R. Hurley, 40, of Mount Chase Drive. Hurley, the citation said, quickly exited the vehicle and began walking away.
Tackett wrote that he ordered Hurley to stop and Hurley complied. Tackett, the citation said, observed a bulge in the right front pocket of Hurley’s ball shorts and conducted a safety pat-down of Hurley’s person.
During the pat-down, Tackett wrote, he located a cloth bag containing 15 grams of methamphetamine, 14.5 suboxone pills, a set of working digital scales and a pack of individual baggies “consistent with drug trafficking.”
Hurley, the citation said, gave consent to search his vehicle, Tackett wrote, and, during a subsequent search, officers found a bag containing approximately 1 ounce of marijuana. Hurley, the citation said, was also found to be in possession of $142 in cash.
Hurley was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.