The City of Pikeville has announced that it has postponed the inaugural Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival due to COVID-19 concerns.
City officials said they received guidance from local health officials to postpone the festival due to a surge in local COVID-19 cases, with many of those patients needing to be hospitalized over recent weeks. The festival, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 16-18, will be postponed until late October, which is when predictive models show that this most recent surge in cases is expected to decrease.
“The Appalachian Moonshine, Music, & Makers Festival is a one‐of‐a‐kind event that we are so excited to introduce in our community,” said Philip Elswick, Pikeville city manager. “Unfortunately, we haven’t quite beat COVID yet and that means we have to temporarily delay this event for everyone’s safety. When the time comes to host this event in October, we know it will be a wonderful showcase of everything Appalachia is and means to the folks who live and work here.”
City officials said the new dates for the festival will be announced soon.