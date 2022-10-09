Pikeville’s Main Street Program is getting prepared to combine its annual Re-tailgating and Wine Tasting Extravaganza with a brand-new throw-back concept — Hippie Fest.
Consumers will continue to enjoy all the festivities that Re-tailgating and Wine Tasting has always had to offer, but there will be much more to enjoy this year, said Main Street Director Minta Trimble.
Trimble said the idea of adding Hippie Fest to the event was born out of just noticing the changing trends.
“The Pikeville Main Street Board and our president, Suetta Clevenger, decided it would be beneficial to add an extra element to the already popular event,” said Trimble. “We noticed a resurgence of the styles and the types of music and clothing that has been piquing the interest of the young, and older generations alike; that is why we have chosen the theme, Hippie Fest.”
To celebrate flower power, patrons will find tie-dying, vendors/crafters, Live Woodstock Inspired Music, Rock Painting, Hippie Fest Costume Contest, Face Painting, Hippie Tom’s Food Truck and a backdrop for a Hippie Selfie Photo Shoot.
Wine Tasting featuring Savage Farms Winery will be available as will products from Pikeville’s Farmers Market.
The Appalachian Center for the Arts will also be hosting an Art Bar during this time to fund the Center.
The holistic flavored event will take place beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. on Oct. 22. on 2nd Street and Division Street in downtown Pikeville.
For more information about Hippie Fest, please contact Main Street Director, Minta Trimble, (606) 889-2489.