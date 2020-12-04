After nearly a decade in operation in downtown Pikeville, the owners of Bank 253 restaurant announced Dec. 1 that the business was closing, with no plans to reopen in the future.
Adam Hatton, operating manager of Pikeville Entertainment, LLC, which owns Bank 253, said the reason for the closure is that recently-instituted mandates made it impossible to continue to operate the business.
On Nov. 18, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several new mandates in an attempt to get Kentucky’s COVID-19 numbers down. One of the mandates was the closure of in-person dining at all Kentucky restaurants through Dec. 13.
Hatton said that struck right at the heart of Bank 253’s core revenue-makers — alcohol sales and late-night business.
“Under the governor’s current mandates, we can no longer keep doing what we’re doing,” he said. “We were fine until he put these new ones in. It just can’t pay its bills right now.”
Hatton said that the options left open to the restaurant through Dec. 13 — carryout and delivery — don’t “even come close” to covering the business’ revenue needs.
The move comes after the business was able to weather the storm of the first shutdowns.
“The first one was tough on everybody,” Hatton said. “We were shut down for a while. We had actually started coming back in sales. It took people a while to come back and start coming out again.”
The owners of Bank 253 also own the Manchester Music Hall venue in Lexington, which Hatton said is also hurting, but could potentially survive.
“Thankfully, Manchester can survive a little longer than Bank did,” he said. “I don’t know how much longer, if this stuff continues,. If he keeps restricting us and singling the industry out, I don’t know how long we’ll be able to survive.”
Reopening in Pikeville in the future, he said, is something the company would hope to do, but doesn’t look feasible right now.
“It would take quite a bit of money to do that,” he said.
Hatton said one of the hardest things about the closure is that more than a dozen people’s employment will be affected by the move.
“Since the first round of shutdowns, we’ve probably laid off 32 people and this last one, you’ve got families that work for us and a lot of them have kids,” he said. “Now, we can’t be their source of income. Thirty days from Christmas, that’s just not a good thing.”
