The Pikeville Rotary Club continued its Christmas Nursing Home Project earlier this month by visiting all four nursing homes in the county and helping to spread holiday cheer to the residents.
The Christmas Nursing Home Project began last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Club treasurer Eva Stewart, whose father died last year, said she wanted to make a contribution to a nursing home in honor of her late father. Then, she and club secretary Karen Prater decided to contribute to all four nursing home facilities in Pike County, rather than only giving to one. They, along with other members of the Pikeville Rotary Club, traveled to the facilities and delivered care packages to the residents at the front door, as well as stood outside the facilities to sing Christmas carols to the residents.
Stewart said that last year’s event was such a success that they wanted to continue the project this year, and they received the same kind of support this year from the community, including churches and businesses, among others. She and Prater emphasized how appreciative they are of the community support that they have received for the project during both years.
“We had tons of support,” Stewart said. “It was amazing, the support we had. So, we wanted to do it again this year, and it’s just been as successful this year as it was last year.”
This year, volunteers raised about $10,000-$12,000 in donations for the care packages that the volunteers put together for about 400 residents in the four facilities. Nearly a dozen Pikeville Rotary Club members traveled to the four nursing homes across several days earlier this month, between Dec. 10 and Dec. 20. They delivered the care packages, greeted the residents and sang Christmas carols in an effort to spread holiday cheer.
“Lots of them were singing with us,” Stewart said. “Most of them were waving at us. They were very excited to see us.”
Stewart explained why she feels it is significant to spread holiday cheer this way to the seniors in the nursing homes.
“With the pandemic, we felt like the seniors were most hard hit with that as far as their contact with the public and not being able to have visitors,” Stewart said. “They’re more lonely than any group we could think of. Rotary looks to how to help make the biggest impact that we can, and with that, we were able to actually visit with them and put a smile on their faces.”