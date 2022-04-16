On pril 5, the Pikeville Rotary Club presented “Empowering Girls of Appalachia” at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
All Pike County and Pikeville Independent ninth grade girls were invited to attend for a day of fun, door prizes, and, most importantly, inspiring talks from successful women from across the Commonwealth. Master of Ceremonies was Seema Sachdeva, MD, FAAP, governor-elect of Rotary International District 6740 and director of Homeplace Clinic for Children and Families.
A highlight of the day was the keynote address by Ambassador Kelly Craft, former United States representative to the United Nations and former United States ambassador to Canada. Ambassador Craft spoke to the young ladies about her journey from growing up in western Kentucky to becoming our nation’s Ambassador to Canada. She told of women throughout her life who encouraged her to become her best self and to be unafraid to step into new roles. From her Sunday School and piano teachers to her mother, grandmother and grandchildren, each played a significant role of support in her journey.
Ambassador Craft stressed the importance of standing straight, looking people in the eye, and projecting confidence. She also emphasized how crucial it is to be precise when speaking about opinions and beliefs. And, always, to listen.
Although Ambassador Craft’s address was the keynote, every speaker on the program was a strong, successful, and encouraging woman.
Genesia Kilgore-Bowling, PhD., chair of University of Pikeville School of Social Work and director of the MSW program, and Lindsey Musick, colorectal cancer advocate, spoke on the importance of Expecting Respect. They encouraged the girls to adopt a powerful mantra – “I am Worthy; I expect Respect” – as their own.
Dr. Denise King, provost and acting president-CEO at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, and Chrysta Ghent, director of East Kentucky Science Center, spoke on the “galaxy of opportunities” available to the girls. They encouraged the attendees to follow their passions and to be unafraid to try something new.
The Honorable Melissa Goodman, office of the Pike County Commonwealth’s Attorney, and Trooper Mahala Lewis, Kentucky State Police Post 9, spoke to the importance of internet security and the dangers associated with posting private information. Trooper Lewis assured the young women that once something is posted on line, it can never actually be fully deleted.
Ashley Morgan Kennedy, Esquire, office of Legal Service at the Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services, told of her experiences in Cambodia where she worked with the International Justice Mission to prevent child sex trafficking and to bring perpetrators to justice. IJM is based in Washington, DC, and works worldwide for international justice. Kennedy, who is from Laurel County, KY, encouraged the girls to become globally aware.
LaTasha Friend, program coordinator of Fostering Success at UK College of Social Work, was a foster child herself. Although later adopted, she had many obstacles to overcome. She encouraged the girls to “love yourself’ and to stay true to their dreams. She told of several instances where she was uncertain she was the most qualified for a position but she interviewed anyway – and got the job.
Lori Werth, PhD, MS, and UPike provost was the final speaker. Dr. Werth spoke of coming with her family from Romania to America. It was difficult not knowing anyone or the language, but it taught her the importance of communication. She encouraged the girls to find their passion and to follow it. The things people are passionate about are most often what they are good at.
Throughout the day, numbers were drawn for door prizes and several young ladies went home with gift cards to some of their favorite local stores. Entertainment was provided by the UPike Music Department. Also, a lunch was served by the Appalachian Wireless food service, Elite Catering.
This is a program that the Pikeville Rotary Club hopes to continue presenting each year.