Pikeville High School’s Future Problem Solving team overcame the obstacles to receive its highest award in the program’s history at the state Governor’s Cup competition last weekend, March 19-21.
The team, led by Coach Sherry Lane, received eighth place at the Governor’s Cup state competition, which took place during the weekend of March 19-21. This is the highest placement that Pikeville High School’s Future Problem Solving team has ever received at the state competition. Pikeville’s team this year included Dylan Street (senior), Maddox Parsons (junior), Jenny Hu (sophomore) and Victoria Lee (sophomore). Future Problem Solving is a program where students apply critical thinking, problem solving and decision making skills to hypothetical future scenarios, according to the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition.
Lane has led the school’s Future Problem Solving team for about five years. She said that, in order to prepare for the state competition, the team spent a lot of time researching different topics outside of school. She said their work outside of school shows their work ethic, as the students are also part of various other school organizations, like academic team, band and tennis, among others.
“This particular team right here has had to overcome a lot of obstacles with COVID and such, so I’m just so proud of them because they’ve done a great job,” Lane said. “Everything they put into it finally paid off, and I’m proud of them.”
Over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pikeville’s Future Problem Solving team needed to adapt, and they moved a lot of their meetings and practices online, though they met in-person when they could. Also, in 2020, although the Pikeville High School FPS team planned to compete at the state level, the Governor’s Cup state competition was cancelled due to the pandemic.
At this year’s competition, the team faced other obstacles, which were technical difficulties. For example, the timer that conference officials used reset after the team had already worked for about 30 minutes, and the students needed to transcribe all of their writing from online onto sheets of paper within their two-hour competition timeframe.
Street said, however, that the team overcame these obstacles and they were able to reach a milestone that they had never done before. Street has participated in Future Problem Solving since eighth grade, and this was his last year as part of the team, since he will graduate from Pikeville High School at the end of the school year.
“Doing FPS, it’s easier to have all the members together in-person so doing practices online made it difficult to communicate effectively so it’s definitely been hard,” Street said. “Also, at region (the regional competition), only the two top teams can go to state, and in years past, ever since I’ve been here, every year, we’ve gotten third (place), so we’ve been so close to go to state. This year has just been very special, especially for me since I’m a senior.”
Parsons also talked about why this milestone was significant for him. He has participated in Future Problem Solving since he was a freshman at Pikeville High School, and he and Street have participated together for three years.
“I think this was finally the year where everything set in, we were able to put the pieces together and all the hard work finally culminated,” Parsons said.
To see the final results from the 2022 Governor’s Cup state competition, visit, https://bit.ly/3Ncx8kV.