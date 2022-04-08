Pikeville Junior High School’s MATHCOUNTS team saw success this year at the chapter and state competitions.
MATHCOUNTS provides math programs to U.S. middle school students (grades 6-8) of all ability levels to “build confidence and improve attitudes about math and problem solving,” according to the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. Pikeville Junior High School’s MATHCOUNTS coach Ginger Mullins discussed the significance of competing and winning in the program.
“These students are looking to build resumes, and it looks good on resumes that you’ve competed and have been successful in MATHCOUNTS, especially if they’re entering into a pre-engineering program in high school,” Mullins said.
Pikeville Junior High School’s MATHCOUNTS team saw multiple successes during this year’s competitions. First, at the Big Sandy chapter (regional) competition, eight of the 12 students from Pikeville’s team placed in the top 10, including Anikaa Sharma (first place), Coleman Howard (second place), Skylar Hu (third place), William Jesse Baird (fourth), Paula Patton (fifth), Jenna Samons (sixth), Ian Blackburn (seventh) and John McGregor (ninth).
In addition, Sharma, a sixth grader at Pikeville Elementary School, won first place at the chapter competition and won two scholarships, including one worth $12,000 to the University of Kentucky.
Then, at the state competition, which took place March 26-27, six students from Pikeville’s team advanced to the state competition. The four-person team of Eric Lin, Anikaa Sharma, William Jesse Baird and Coleman Howard placed seventh in the state. Then, Paula Patton and Skylar Hu were two individual winners from the chapter competition who qualified to compete at state.
Mullins expressed how proud she was of the team for all of their hard work and collaboration this year. Eighth grader Skylar Hu is the only student of the six who will not be returning to the team next year because he will enter the ninth grade.
“I’ve always had good teams and they’ve always worked really hard for me, but this team is self-driven,” she said. “I can put questions in front of them and I can walk away and know that they are working and that they are working hard. They are really good at communicating with each other. They will take over my SMART Board and talk through questions with each other. There’s amazing collaboration with this group.”
Mullins said that this was the first year that she had to hold a school competition in order to narrow down the team to the top 12 students, since about 30 students expressed interest in joining and only 12 students can compete at the chapter competition from a single school. She said that she hopes more schools take part in offering MATHCOUNTS because of how it helps students with problem solving and creative thinking.
“It’s wonderful that we have that involvement and students wanting to do it. Honestly, I would like to see more schools involved. There are several schools involved, but I would like to see more because it’s a huge opportunity,” she said. “It allows students to think outside the box. With the type of math questions it is, it’s a lot different from what you see in the classroom. So, I would love to see more schools involved, more students involved just to get that outside-the-box thinking.”