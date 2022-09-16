The City of Pikeville’s signature Halloween event — Nightmare on Main — is set for Oct. 27.
This year, City of Pikeville officials announced, the event will again be a drive-through event, with participants lining up on Hambley Boulevard beginning at Pikeville Fire Station #3, entering at Exit 24, and then traveling into downtown and along Main Street, with candy stops along the way.
The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and pedestrians will not be allowed.
Businesses and private citizens can reserve a space to hand out treats. Participants can decorate their space and are encouraged to dress up and have fun on the night of the event.
“Nightmare on Main Street is an exciting way for children to trick or treat in a safe environment,” said Pikeville Tourism Director Paul Bowles. “Where else can you safely visit a werewolf, vampire or mummy and get candy?”
Pikeville Director of Special Events for Appalachian Wireless Arena Kevin Roberts said the event is one of his favorites each year.
“This is the 12th year the City of Pikeville has presented Nightmare on Main Street and it continues to grow each year,” Roberts said. “We’ve had tremendous support from the community to be able to treat thousands of children and want to thank everyone who has ever been a part of that.”
Any business, organization or private citizen which wants to participate as a “treater” can contact Roberts at, kevin@appwirelessarena.com.