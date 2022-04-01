Pikeville city officials have shared more details on the repairs being made to 7th Street Bridge and Pauley Bridge.
During its meeting on March 28, the Pikeville City Commission approved advertising for public bids for the 7th Street Bridge Phase I Repair project and the Pauley Bridge Phase I Repair project, which are the projects to repair the two city bridges. These bridges are currently closed off to pedestrian traffic.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that, after this approval by the Pikeville City Commission, they will open bids for the projects and award the bid to a contractor, who will then complete the projects. There are two phases of repairs on the bridges, and they include replacing some of the decking and stringers on both bridges, which Elswick said are currently worn and weathered.
“These bridges are inspected on a routine basis, and every three-to-five years or so, minor repairs are made,” Elswick said, though adding that emergency repairs can be made if they are necessary.
However, he said that he could not provide an official time frame of when the project would start and be completed because the city was currently “at the mercy of the contractor” with how long the project would take to begin, since they still needed to find a contractor for the project.
He added, though, that the repairs on the bridges are not expected to last for more than a week once they start, given no unforeseen severe weather events take place.
Elswick emphasized that he knows the bridges are important to the community and the city does not want to keep them closed for any longer than is necessary to make the repairs.
“We know these bridges are very important to our community,” he said. “We are striving to open these bridges as quickly as possible.”