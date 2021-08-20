The 2020 U.S. Census revealed that City of Pikeville’s population increased in the last decade by more than 12 percent, outpacing projections for the city’s population growth.
In the last decade, Pikeville’s population has increased by an additional 851 residents, resulting in the city now being the home of 7,754 Kentuckians. Mayor Jimmy Carter said that, even as neighboring communities and those across the border in Virginia and West Virginia face chronic challenges and have seen population declines, the latest census proves how Kentuckians continue to choose Pikeville as the city to live and work.
“The City of Pikeville is a welcoming destination for families, workers and travelers seeking an authentic Eastern Kentucky experience,” Carter said. “I’m honored that more people are choosing to make our community their home. Pikeville has taken a strategic shift to embrace new opportunities for growth, and our plan will continue to serve the city and our residents well.”
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that the city plans to continue investing in tourism and strong partnerships in order to “bring new possibilities” to the city.
“Every day, more visitors are discovering Pikeville’s unique history, thrilling attractions and top-of-the-line accommodations,” Elswick said. “Our effort to increase tourism, along with the City’s strong partnerships with top job creators, educational institutions and cultural leaders, will bring new possibility to our region. We will keep investing in our potential from Main Street to the mountains to continue this impressive population growth.”