During its meeting on Feb. 28, the Pikeville City Commission took steps toward a new potential hotel in the city.
The commission approved a request to authorize issuance of a request for proposals for the development of a new hotel. This request allows the city to hear from potential developers on the potential for constructing a new hotel within the city.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that city officials commissioned a study about a year ago, in which they found that the city could support the development of a new hotel that could hold 90-100 rooms at the rate of $100 a night. Since they have completed the study, he said, they are now wanting to hear from potential developers about where they may want to build a new hotel in the city.
“We have some properties that we may make available,” Elswick said, regarding the potential location of the new hotel.
He said they are currently looking at some properties downtown for the new hotel, including property in the Riverfill, but they are open to hearing from potential developers. He said the city commission needed to approve the request for proposals because there is a potential that the hotel will be built on public property.
This comes after the University of Pikeville announced plans last year to purchase Pikeville’s Hilton Garden Inn in order to turn the property into student housing.