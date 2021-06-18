The City of Pikeville will soon begin construction on a new construction project, one that will create new pickleball and basketball courts in Bob Amos Park in order to meet public demand and help promote tourism in the city.
During a meeting on June 14, the Pikeville City Commission awarded a bid to Mountain Enterprises LLC for $109,225, for the Bob Amos Pickleball and Basketball Court Construction project. As part of the project, there will be three new pickleball courts and one new basketball court constructed in Bob Amos Park, and they will be located across from the Pikeville Area Family YMCA, which is located at 424 Bob Amos Drive.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that the project is part of the city’s comprehensive plan, and city residents have petitioned for specifically the new pickleball courts for a few years, as the city’s pickleball community continues to grow. The sport has been described as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong, and it has grown into a popular recreational activity since its creation in 1965.
“There’s a part of our community that is very interested in pickleball, and they have petitioned in the city for a little while now to do these pickleball courts,” Elswick said. “What we had done in the past was take the tennis courts adjacent to the track at Bob Amos and made one of them a pickleball court, but the demand is so great that we decided to build three pickleball courts to themselves so that that is all that they are for. That was also a project that was identified in our comprehensive plan as something that we should explore.”
Elswick said that the construction of the three new pickleball courts, in particular, will help to promote tourism in the city.
“Pickleball is a very popular sport, and for the folks who want to play that are always looking for somewhere that is available. Having these pickleball courts in town, of course, would attract other people who are looking for somewhere to play.”
Regarding the new basketball court, Elswick said that the city currently only has one basketball court, which is located at the Hambley Academic Complex adjacent to Pikeville High School, and this will help with the demand for more basketball courts in the city.
“That was another project that was identified in our comprehensive plan so there is a demand for that,” Elswick said. “That’s actually something that came up during interviews with high school students as part of our comprehensive plan work. We decided to work these two projects together.”
The construction project will start after July 1, and there will be a 120-day construction period. The total cost of the project is $109,225, and Mountain Enterprises LLC was the sole bidder on the project.