The City of Pikeville recently announced that it will match half of all donations — up to $5,000 — to support recovery efforts in the areas impacted by the tornadoes in Western Kentucky.
The City of Pikeville will match half of all donations to the Pikeville Community Kitchen through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The Pikeville City Commission said in a statement that all money received will be transferred to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help Western Kentucky recover from the disaster that recently destroyed their region.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick explained why the city has decided to help in this way.
“The Kentucky League of Cities contacted the City of Pikeville regarding loaning or donating equipment, vehicles, etc.,” Elswick said. “The city does not have any beneficial surplus equipment or equipment that could be spared; so, the Commission made the decision to contribute financially. The contributed funds will be restricted for local government operation only.”
To donate to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief, visit, https://bit.ly/WKYTornadoRelief.
Also, Pikeville is partnered with Pikeville Medical Center to encourage blood donations at your local Kentucky Blood Center. Pikeville’s Donor Center is located at 472 South Mayo Trail. To learn more about the Kentucky Blood Center or about donating blood, call, (606)432-4979, or visit, https://kybloodcenter.org.