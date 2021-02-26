U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers announced on Feb. 26 that the City of Pikeville is set to receive funding for a strategic economic recovery plan.
The City of Pikeville will receive $92,200 in funding for a strategic plan to increase medical research and advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region. The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Despite the challenges of the downturn of the coal industry, Eastern Kentucky is home to a highly-skilled workforce. The CARES Act is tapping into Pikeville’s potential for economic development and diversification, particularly in the field of cutting-edge medical innovation” McConnell said in a statement. “I’m proud to continue working with my friend Congressman Rogers and local industry and educational leaders to encourage new areas of growth in this region. We all look forward to the completion of the recovery plan as a pathway toward this community’s future.”
According to the EDA, the plan, once completed, will provide local leaders and job creators with market research and recommendations to help the city recover from the pandemic and increase resiliency.
Rogers said in a statement that he and McConnell worked to ensure funding from the CARES Act went toward the Kentucky Appalachian region.
“As our coal producing communities continue to rebuild and revitalize in the midst of a pandemic, this investment from the EDA will go a long way to support the City of Pikeville’s vision to build upon its strong medical and educational foundation in the mountains,” Rogers said.
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said that this funding will help the city have the ability to develop a strategic plan to explore opportunities in medical research and development facilities.
“With the loss of coal jobs in our community, there is both a need and a desire for new, innovative industries here in Pikeville, and we look forward to the endless possibilities this grant will help us explore,” Carter said. “We thank Senator McConnell, Congressman Rogers, and the Economic Development Administration for this grant and are excited to show what Pikeville has to offer the growing medical research and development industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.