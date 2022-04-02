The City of Pikeville is making progress toward returfing the baseball and football fields of the Hambley Athletic Complex.
During its meeting on March 28, the Pikeville City Commission approved a sales agreement with AstroTurf Corporation for $749,240.00 for the purchase and installation of an artificial turf playing surface for the Hambley Athletic Complex.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that the project will consist of returfing the baseball and football fields, which is typically a six week-long project. Although he could not provide an exact time frame on when the project is set to start and be completed, Elswick said that the city is working closely with the Pikeville Independent School District to ensure that the project will not conflict with the football and baseball seasons.
Superintendent David Trimble said that he is grateful to work with the city through these kinds of partnerships because it allows for more opportunities for students, like having full sports seasons.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our kids,” Trimble said, regarding the returfing. “We’re looking forward to working with them (the city) through this partnership. I’m so thankful that they are so willing to support public education.”