Years of controversy over internet and television services in the City of Pikeville will be moving to civil court.
On June 27, the Pikeville City Commission voted to file a lawsuit against cable television franchise holder Suddenlink and its parent companies for alleged violations of the cable television franchise agreement for the City of Pikeville.
City Attorney Rusty Davis said that, about a year ago, Pikeville gave Suddenlink a notice that their company was in default of their franchise ordinance and the city set a hearing for Suddenlink to contest the ordinance.
Suddenlink did not appear, Davis said. Instead ,the company sent a letter stating they did not believe they were in default. If there is default under the agreement, there are fines that accrue daily as a result.
Davis said the company’s fines have ballooned to more than $1 million due to the company’s lack of response.
“Suddenlink has not offered to pay us,” Davis said. “They have not offered to resolve any of their defaults or answer any communications the city has put forward.”
As a result, Davis said, he recommended the city take civil action against the company.
Davis said in this meeting, the city also authorized a resolution to move forward with the plan to file suit with the law firm Talcott Franklin P.C., the Webb Law Center PLLC, Franklin Scott Conway LLP, the Law Firm of Linda Ain, and Mitchell Law PLLC (appellate counsel) for representation in the civil suit.
“The request is to approve the plan to join a class action lawsuit against Suddenlink that has already been filed in West Virginia with the law firm we have chosen,” Davis said. “We are going to follow up and the citizens will be a party to that and, like most class actions work all the citizens will be offered a chance to become a part of that suit to seek damages they have individually had outside of the city’s damages.”