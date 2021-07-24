The two parties debating the future of Pikeville’s Hilton Garden Inn — University of Pikeville and the City of Pikeville — have recently released a joint statement stating they have come to an agreement to work together for the city’s future.
This statement comes after the Pikeville City Commission publicly objected to UPike’s purchase of Pikeville’s Hilton Garden Inn to convert the hotel into student housing. Through the joint statement, city and university officials have expressed their desire to work together on the issue of the hotel.
“The longstanding partnership between the University of Pikeville (UPike) and the City of Pikeville is of tremendous value to our community,” the statement read. “At times, the business of the city and the business of the university diverge, but we are proud that our foundational partnership always lead us to come together to make decisions that ultimately improve our community.”
City officials said that they were recently informed that UPike has agreed to purchase the Hilton Garden Inn from Bailey Hotel 2, Inc. Soon after, they said, Mayor Jimmy Carter, City Manager Philip Elswick, UPike officials and a hotel representative met to discuss this sale and consider all of its community implications.
“Because of the sensitive and confidential nature of the potential acquisition, UPike was unable to discuss the details until after the official announcement was made,” the statement read. “All parties were eager to meet to discuss the market data and information. After the meeting, each side now has a better understanding of the current financials, the need and the circumstances that has led to the acquisition. Each group has vowed to continue to work together for the betterment of the community. UPike has also informed their perspective board while the city manager advised all members of the commission of the details.”
City officials said they recognize UPike’s need for “updated, modern student housing to continue its strong growth” and, by purchasing the Hilton Garden Inn, UPike will be “positioned to provide top-tier housing for its current and future students.” The city plans to pursue a study to determine if additional hotel capacity is needed, but the occupancy data suggests that “Pikeville’s existing hotels will serve visitors with a high-quality, authentic experience in the city.”
In addition, they described the importance of working with the Bailey family in order to ensure that the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn will be beneficial to everyone involved.
“Frank Bailey and the Bailey family are held in high esteem for their contributions to the city and Eastern Kentucky. His entrepreneurial drive resulted in a large and complex project that benefits Pikeville and the region, including the successful Hampton Inn,” the statement read. “The mayor, the Pikeville City Commission, the city manager, UPike and the Bailey family are working closely together to ensure that the sale of Hilton Garden Inn by the Bailey family to UPike will be beneficial for everyone involved.
“A strong partnership with open communication is expected by and beneficial to the citizens and businesses of Pikeville as well as the students pursuing educational opportunities at the university. Through this commitment, we can continue making Pikeville a sought-after destination for education, tourism and raising a family.”