An incumbent and a new board member were voted in to serve on the Pikeville Independent Schools District’s Board of Education in the 2020 general election.
Local insurance agent Bill Staggs won the seat of board member Dr. Mark Myers, who chose not to seek reelection, and Ashley Brown, who currently serves on the board, won reelection to keep her seat.
Brown won 969 votes (22.7 percent of the vote), and Staggs received 672 votes (15.7 percent). They ran against the following candidates: Joel Craig Thornbury (635 votes), James Morgan Chapman (614 votes), Doug Powers (516 votes), Jordan Charles (486 votes) and A.O. Onkst (381 votes), according to the Pike County Clerk’s unofficial election results.
Staggs, who is also the pastor of Meta Baptist Church, graduated from Pikeville High School in 1977, along with his wife who also graduated from the school. Staggs said that he has always been a “lifelong supporter” on the district for decades, and he ran for a seat on the district’s Board of Education in order to provide his input and better serve his community.
He was elected to serve on the board in 2015, but he said that he had to step down the following year because his son was hired to teach in the district. However, he decided to run again this year.
“I was getting into the depths of the school system, its policies and things like that,” Staggs said. “Our three children graduated from Pikeville, and I just really wanted to have an input and to have an influence with our kids and staff. I love our school system, and I felt like it was important to do that. The opportunity came and that’s why I decided to run.”
He said that he loves to serve the community, and he felt humbled by being elected to serve on the board once again.
“I’m just really humbled because, to be honest, there were a lot of good candidates,” Staggs said. “I’m real humbled that they’ve chosen to allow me this opportunity to serve.”
Ashley Brown was elected to her position in 2016 with current board member, Dr. Mark Myers, who also did not seek reelection. Over the past four years, Brown said, she has “poured everything” into her role as board member, and she decided to seek reelection because she felt a calling to serve her community again.
Brown became a main supporter of the board investigation into the $1 million whole insurance policy that the district purchased for former Superintendent Jerry Green in 2008. The process for which the policy was purchased has been criticized for possibly being completed illegally.
In April 2019, Brown, along with two other board members, voted to retain Pike County Schools Attorney Neal Smith to look into the purchase of the policy. The board has not publicly revealed any findings from that investigation.
Brown said that the work she completed during her first four years, which included studying open records and financial trends, made her better understand the history of the district and made her feel compelled to run for reelection.
“I knew that I was serving the district for the right reasons, and I had always hoped that I would earn the trust of the people,” Brown said. “Seeing the numbers from the poll on election night made me realize that people get it, they get what I’m about. It just feels like now, I’ve got a real grasp and knowledge for the heartbeat of our district, and I can’t wait to be a part of the future of Pikeville Independent.”
She expressed how she was looking forward to working with Staggs, as well as continuing to work with the rest of the board and Superintendent David Trimble, and how she believes the future of the district is bright.
“I just know Mr. Staggs is going to be a profound addition. Our current school board recently made an amazing, not to mention unanimous, hire in David Trimble from a top tier district,” Brown said. “The future of Pikeville Independent is as bright as it’s ever been.”
Superintendent David Trimble said that the board appreciates the service of the board member who is leaving, Dr. Mark Myers, but he said he looked forward to working more with Brown and working with Staggs for the first time.
“I have had the pleasure to work with Mrs. Brown since June, and I am thankful for the passion and focus she puts into this role. I look forward to continuing to work with her as we consistently place our focus on the success of every student and provide the support for our team members,” Trimble said. “Although I have not previously worked with Mr. Staggs, it is clear that his prior work in this role has gained him great respect within the community. Mr. Staggs has previously proven himself to be a consistent and passionate member of the Pikeville Independent Board of Education, and I look forward to him joining our current board members to continue to place a great focus on the success of our students and the support of our team.”
