Bridget and Justin Simmons, owners of Bear’s Den Nutrition, are bringing another new treat to downtown Pikeville. Coffee Guy Cafe celebrated its grand opening on July 15 with a red carpet ribbon-cutting ceremony.
After their success with Bear’s Den Nutrition, Bridget and Justin reached out to the community and asked what else residents would like to see in their town.
“Coffee and sandwiches is what we kept hearing,” Bridget said.
After deciding on a coffee shop, Bridget and Justin reached out to their friends, Megan and Mark Tegenkamp, owners of Coffee Guy Cafe in Pensacola, Florida. What started as a call for advice turned into building a franchise. And thus, the first Coffee Guy Cafe franchise found its way to Pikeville.
When asked what brought them to Pikeville in the first place, Bridget said, “honestly we have to say God did.” She said they were ready for a move but weren’t sure where they needed to go, so they said a prayer and started out from Oklahoma, choosing which direction to go as they came to each intersection.
Once they stopped, they found themselves in Pennsylvania, from which they were ultimately led to Pikeville.
“This has felt like home from the beginning,” Bridget said. “This isn’t one of those communities where you need to be a long-term resident — you know — you come in and there’s just great people here.”
Not only do they plan to, “sell a lot of coffee,” as Justin said, but they also hope to increase their impact on the community.
“I think that’s something we’re going to be able to do,” Bridget said. “To just give back to the community and grow and develop with them.”
Coffee Guy Cafe is located at 175 College Street Suite 2, next to Bear’s Den Nutrition.